PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed the most recent trading day at $44.37, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 19.85% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 9.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

PulteGroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.59, up 50.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.06 billion, up 20.83% from the year-ago period.

PHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.65 per share and revenue of $16.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.89% and +20.28%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PulteGroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, PulteGroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.7.

Also, we should mention that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

