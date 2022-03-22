PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $46.39, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 3.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.06 billion, up 11.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.12 per share and revenue of $16.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.63% and +18.74%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PulteGroup is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, PulteGroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.29, which means PulteGroup is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that PHM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PHM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

