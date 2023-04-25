PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Rises on Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat

PulteGroup Inc. PHM started 2023 on an impressive note. The company reported first-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.



The company witnessed solid gross orders, closings and margins in the first quarter and posted a 28% increase in earnings per share (EPS) and a 12-month return on equity of 32%.



Shares of this notable homebuilder jumped 1.6% in the pre-market trading session on Apr 25.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Inside the Headlines

Adjusted EPS came in at $2.35, which topped the consensus mark of $1.78 by 32% and increased 28.4% from $1.83 per share a year ago. The upside was driven by gains in revenues, improved gross margins and overhead leverage.



Total revenues of $5.58 billion also beat the consensus mark of $3.27 billion by 9.4% and increased 13.5% from the year-ago figure of $3.15 billion.

Segment Discussion

PulteGroup primarily operates through two business segments — Homebuilding and Financial Services.



Revenues from the Homebuilding segment were up 14.8% year over year to $5.52 billion. Home sale revenues of $3.49 billion increased 15.1% year over year, mainly due to the higher average price of homes closed and higher deliveries. Land sale revenues also declined 9.3% from a year ago to $30.1 million.



The number of homes closed increased 6% from the year-ago level to 6,394 units. The average selling price of homes delivered was $545,000, up 9% year over year.



Most importantly, its backlog, which represents orders yet to be closed, was 13,129 units, down from 19,935 units a year ago. In addition, potential housing revenues from backlog decreased 30.8% from the prior-year quarter to $8 billion.



Gross home orders grew 1% year over year to 8,898 units. Net new home orders dropped 8% year over year to 7,354 units for the quarter. This resulted in a cancelation rate of 13%, up from 4% in the prior-year period. Home orders were down across all operating regions served, barring Southeast and Florida. The value of net new orders also declined 20% from a year ago to $3.8 billion.



Home sales gross margin was down 20 basis points (bps) year over year to 29.1% for the reported quarter. SG&A expenses (as a percentage of home sales revenues) improved 130 bps to 9.6%. Operating margin increased by 100 bps year over year to 19.5%.



Revenues from the Financial Services segment declined 31.1% year over year to $57.9 million. Pretax income for the segment decreased to $14 million from $41 million a year ago. The decline was due to a reduction in loan volumes owing to a fall in capture rate to 78% compared with 81% last year and the more competitive pricing environment.

Financials

At the end of Mar 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $1.33 billion, up from $1.09 billion in 2022-end. Net debt-to-capital was 7.2% at the first-quarter end, down from 9.6% at 2022-end.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $711.4 million in the first quarter, up from $207.7 million a year ago.



In first-quarter 2023, the company repurchased 2.8 million common shares for $150 million at an average price of $54.30 per share. Meanwhile, PHM also approved a $1.0 billion increase to its share repurchase authorization.

Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

PulteGroup currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Mar 31, 2023) results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company gained more than 5% in the pre-market trading session on Apr 20.



Although, earnings and revenues declined on a year-over-year basis due to prevailing softness in the market, DHI highlighted that net sales orders increased 73% from the fiscal first quarter, defying the prevailing higher mortgage rates and inflationary pressures.



KB Home KBH reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Feb 28, 2023) results, defying the challenging housing market conditions. Its earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



KBH’s quarterly revenues were at the high end of its guided range, and both operating and gross margins performed better than expected. KBH’s book value per share grew to $44.80, up 27% from a year ago.



RPM International Inc. RPM reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Feb 28, 2023) results, wherein its earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Meanwhile, although sales increased, earnings declined year over year.



In the quarter, RPM’s net sales benefited from reshoring and infrastructure spending.

