Is PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. PulteGroup (PHM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

PulteGroup is one of 91 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PulteGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHM's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, PHM has moved about 28.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 14.4% on average. This means that PulteGroup is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.6%.

For Sterling Infrastructure, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, PulteGroup belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.1% so far this year, meaning that PHM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sterling Infrastructure falls under the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +23.5%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track PulteGroup and Sterling Infrastructure. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

