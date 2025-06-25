PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Moves -1.83%: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) ended the recent trading session at $103.56, demonstrating a -1.83% change from the preceding day's closing price. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 4.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 3.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of PulteGroup will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 22, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.94, showcasing a 17.88% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.39 billion, indicating a 4.52% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.48 per share and a revenue of $17.24 billion, representing changes of -21.85% and -3.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. At present, PulteGroup boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PulteGroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.19 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.76 for its industry.

Meanwhile, PHM's PEG ratio is currently 0.31. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, placing it within the bottom 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

