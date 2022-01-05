PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Moves -1.41%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $56.11, marking a -1.41% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 4.1% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 3.52% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2022. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $2.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion, up 33.03% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PulteGroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PulteGroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.51 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.81.

Also, we should mention that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PHM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

