PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with PulteGroup (PHM) standing at $131.11, reflecting a -0.36% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.6%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.12%.

Shares of the homebuilder have depreciated by 1.2% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's gain of 0.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PulteGroup in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 22, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.10, showcasing a 6.9% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.26 billion, up 6.35% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.36 per share and a revenue of $17.43 billion, indicating changes of +13.99% and +8.49%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.42% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. PulteGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, PulteGroup is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.85. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.85.

Investors should also note that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.52 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

