PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $139.43, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 7.1% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 7.24% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PulteGroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 22, 2024. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $3.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.9%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.26 billion, indicating a 6.35% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.36 per share and a revenue of $17.43 billion, signifying shifts of +13.99% and +8.49%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, PulteGroup possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, PulteGroup is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.32, so one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that PHM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 102, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

