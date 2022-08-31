PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $40.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 1.73% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 4.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.79, up 53.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.14 billion, up 18.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.20 per share and revenue of $16.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +53.42% and +20.88%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. PulteGroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, PulteGroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.66. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.66.

It is also worth noting that PHM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.