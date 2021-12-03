PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $52.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 6.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 4.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.97% in that time.

PulteGroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.33, up 56.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.25 billion, up 33.03% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.16 per share and revenue of $13.81 billion, which would represent changes of +38.22% and +25.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower within the past month. PulteGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PulteGroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.72.

It is also worth noting that PHM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

