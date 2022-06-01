PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $44.92, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 3.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 1.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.32%.

PulteGroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $2.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.06 billion, up 20.83% from the year-ago period.

PHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.72 per share and revenue of $16.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.85% and +20.28%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.42% higher. PulteGroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PulteGroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.09.

Also, we should mention that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

