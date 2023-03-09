PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $54.44, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 1.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 0.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $1.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.27 billion, up 2.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.34 per share and revenue of $14.09 billion, which would represent changes of -32.04% and -13.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. PulteGroup is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PulteGroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.46 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.56, so we one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PHM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

