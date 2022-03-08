PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $46.08, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 5.3% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 7.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.06 billion, up 11.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.12 per share and revenue of $16.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.63% and +18.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PulteGroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, PulteGroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.15, so we one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PHM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

