PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $76.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 15.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 10.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $2.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.94 billion, up 0.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.30 per share and revenue of $15.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.89% and -6.68%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.86% higher. PulteGroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note PulteGroup's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.46, so we one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

