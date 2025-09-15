PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

PulteGroup (PHM) ended the recent trading session at $134.73, demonstrating a -1.73% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

The stock of homebuilder has risen by 6.54% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PulteGroup in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 21, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.86, showcasing a 14.63% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.3 billion, indicating a 3.95% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.34 per share and revenue of $16.9 billion, which would represent changes of -22.8% and -5.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PulteGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PulteGroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.09. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.99.

One should further note that PHM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.4. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.61.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, positioning it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.