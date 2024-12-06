PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $126.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Shares of the homebuilder have depreciated by 2.51% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's gain of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PulteGroup in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.21, indicating a 2.13% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.64 billion, indicating an 8.17% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.42 per share and revenue of $17.67 billion, which would represent changes of +14.51% and +10.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for PulteGroup. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PulteGroup presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, PulteGroup is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.53. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.42.

We can additionally observe that PHM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

