PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, PulteGroup (PHM) reached $105.32, with a -0.5% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a gain of 4.08% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 0.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PulteGroup in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 22, 2025. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $2.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.59%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.89 billion, indicating a 1.55% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.32 per share and revenue of $18.16 billion, indicating changes of -16.13% and +1.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PulteGroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, PulteGroup possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, PulteGroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.59. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.59 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that PHM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.29. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 0.98 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, finds itself in the bottom 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.