PulteGroup (PHM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw PulteGroup (PHM) ending at $102.90, denoting a +0.85% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 6.52% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 6.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PulteGroup in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 22, 2025. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $2.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.59%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.89 billion, indicating a 1.55% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

PHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.32 per share and revenue of $18.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.13% and +1.17%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PulteGroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.22% downward. PulteGroup is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, PulteGroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.28. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.84.

Meanwhile, PHM's PEG ratio is currently 0.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 0.89 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, positioning it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

