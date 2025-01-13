PulteGroup (PHM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

PulteGroup (PHM) closed the latest trading day at $108.99, indicating a +1.28% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 9.13% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 10.48% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PulteGroup in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.21, reflecting a 2.13% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.66 billion, up 8.58% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. Right now, PulteGroup possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, PulteGroup is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.81, which means PulteGroup is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that PHM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

