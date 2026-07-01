PulteGroup (PHM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

PulteGroup (PHM) closed the most recent trading day at $132.59, moving -3.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 16.51% outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 5.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PulteGroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 22, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.38, marking a 21.45% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.98 billion, indicating a 9.61% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.95 per share and a revenue of $16.4 billion, representing changes of -13.02% and -5.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.22% decrease. PulteGroup presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, PulteGroup is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.79. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.87.

It's also important to note that PHM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 2.6 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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