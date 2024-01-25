PulteGroup (PHM) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, PulteGroup (PHM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.20 per share, reflecting a decline of 11.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.48 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific PulteGroup metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Homebuilding- Home sale revenues' should arrive at $4.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Financial Services' will reach $75.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Homebuilding' to come in at $4.41 billion. The estimate points to a change of -13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Homebuilding- Land sale revenues' stands at $37.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Selling Price - Total' will reach $545.40. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $571 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Unit Backlog - Total' reaching 11,368. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12,169.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Active Communities' will reach 916. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 850.

Analysts forecast 'Net New Orders in Units - Total' to reach 5,838. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,964.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Closings (units) - Total' of 8,017. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8,848.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net New Orders (Value) - Total' at $3.46 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.15 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Backlog Value - Total' will likely reach $7.21 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.67 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income / (loss) before income taxes- Homebuilding' should come in at $905.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year.



PulteGroup shares have witnessed a change of -1.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PHM is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

