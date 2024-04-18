PulteGroup (PHM) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, PulteGroup (PHM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.36 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.59 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific PulteGroup metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Homebuilding- Home sale revenues' stands at $3.49 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Financial Services' to come in at $68.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Homebuilding' of $3.52 billion. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Homebuilding- Land sale revenues' will reach $31.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Selling Price - Total' will likely reach $544.72. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $545 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net New Orders in Units - Total' should come in at 8,296. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,354.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Unit Backlog - Total' reaching 14,030. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,129.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Closings (units) - Total' will reach 6,411. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,394 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Active Communities' to reach 918. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 879 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net New Orders (Value) - Total' at $4.19 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.79 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Backlog Value - Total' will reach $8.03 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.98 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Income / (loss) before income taxes- Homebuilding' should arrive at $641.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $688.22 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of PulteGroup have experienced a change of -6.9% in the past month compared to the -1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PHM is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

