PulteGroup (PHM) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss, Stock Down

PulteGroup Inc. PHM reported first-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, buoyed by solid housing market momentum. However, shares of this homebuilder slipped 2.4% in the pre-market trading session following the earnings release, wherein the company’s revenues missed the consensus mark.



That said, Ryan Marshall, president and chief executive officer of PulteGroup, highlighted, “The year has gotten off to an outstanding start with strong demand across all of our markets and buyer groups which helped drive a 31% increase in net new orders, including a 49% gain in active-adult sales,” said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO.

Inside the Headlines

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.28, beating the consensus mark of $1.19 by 7.6%. The bottom line also grew from 80 cents per share a year ago.



Total revenues of $2.72 billion missed the consensus mark by 3.6% but increased 18.9% from the year-ago figure of $2.29 billion.

Segment Discussion

PulteGroup primarily operates through two business segments — Homebuilding and Financial Services.



Revenues from the Homebuilding segment were up 17.1% year over year to $2.62 billion. Home sale revenues of $2.59 billion also improved 16.9% year over year, mainly due to higher deliveries and average price of homes closed. Land sale revenues improved 43.4% from a year ago to $27.2 million.



The number of homes closed increased 12% year over year to 6,044. Home closings grew across most of the operating regions served. Average selling price of homes delivered was $430,000, up 4% year over year.



Importantly, its backlog — which represents orders yet to be closed — was 18,966, up 50% year over year. In addition, potential housing revenues from backlog increased 58.1% from the prior-year quarter to $8.8 billion.



Importantly, new home orders grew 31% year over year to 9,852 units for the quarter. Home orders were up across all operating regions served. Value of new orders also improved 42% from a year ago to $4.6 billion.

Margins

Home sales gross margin was up 180 basis points (bps) year over year to 25.5% for the quarter. Furthermore, adjusted operating margin expanded 280 bps to 14.6% as adjusted homebuilding SG&A expenses (as a percentage of home sales revenues) improved 100 bps year over year to 10.9%.



Revenues from the Financial Services segment improved 94.5% year over year to $106.1 million. Pretax income for the segment more than tripled from a year ago to $66 million.

Financials

As of Mar 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $1.58 billion, down from $2.58 billion at 2020-end. Debt to total capital of 23.3% at first quarter-end was down from 29.5% at 2020-end. In the quarter, the company repurchased 3.3 million common shares for $154 million, or an average price of $46.11 per share.

