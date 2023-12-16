PulteGroup (PHM) Price Target Increased by 6.45% to 103.47

The average one-year price target for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) has been revised to 103.47 / share. This is an increase of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 97.20 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 81.81 to a high of 126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.96% from the latest reported closing price of 102.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1581 funds or institutions reporting positions in PulteGroup. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHM is 0.27%, a decrease of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 225,297K shares. The put/call ratio of PHM is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 10,811K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,223K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 23.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,843K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,989K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 3.13% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 6,135K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 5,702K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,783K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 8.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,273K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,312K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 3.11% over the last quarter.

PulteGroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PulteGroup, Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.