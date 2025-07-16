PulteGroup (PHM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, PulteGroup (PHM) was up +1.19% at $109.29. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.32% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 9.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 4.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.51%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PulteGroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 22, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.94, down 17.88% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.39 billion, indicating a 4.52% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.48 per share and a revenue of $17.24 billion, demonstrating changes of -21.85% and -3.96%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.01% downward. PulteGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PulteGroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.41 right now. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.41.

It's also important to note that PHM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.31. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. PHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

