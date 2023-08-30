PulteGroup (PHM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $81.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 5.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 2.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

PulteGroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.97 billion, up 0.58% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PulteGroup is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, PulteGroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.9, so we one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

