PulteGroup (PHM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $73.89, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 6.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 6.37% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $2.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.99%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.93 billion, down 0.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.13 per share and revenue of $15.08 billion, which would represent changes of -15.46% and -7.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher. PulteGroup is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, PulteGroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.54.

Also, we should mention that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.