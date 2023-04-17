PulteGroup (PHM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed the most recent trading day at $60.59, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 8.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $1.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.27 billion, up 2.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.44 per share and revenue of $14.07 billion, which would represent changes of -31.11% and -13.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PulteGroup is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PulteGroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.09 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.62.

Meanwhile, PHM's PEG ratio is currently 0.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.