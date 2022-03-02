PulteGroup (PHM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $50.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 7.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 6.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.05%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.71, up 33.59% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.06 billion, up 11.94% from the year-ago period.

PHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.12 per share and revenue of $16.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.63% and +18.74%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.02% higher. PulteGroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, PulteGroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.35.

Also, we should mention that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PHM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

