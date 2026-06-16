PulteGroup (PHM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, PulteGroup (PHM) was up +1.56% at $124.76. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.15%.

Shares of the homebuilder have appreciated by 9.89% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 4.86%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PulteGroup in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 22, 2026. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $2.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.8%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.03 billion, indicating a 8.53% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10 per share and a revenue of $16.4 billion, signifying shifts of -12.59% and -5.29%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PulteGroup is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, PulteGroup is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.67.

It is also worth noting that PHM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, positioning it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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