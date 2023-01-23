PulteGroup (PHM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed the most recent trading day at $51.06, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 10.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 6.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.06%.

PulteGroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.88, up 14.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.6 billion, up 5.62% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.09% lower. PulteGroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PulteGroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.54.

It is also worth noting that PHM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

