PulteGroup (PHM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed the most recent trading day at $38.33, moving +2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 4.52% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 6.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2022. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $2.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 51.65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.05 billion, up 16.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.15 per share and revenue of $16.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +52.74% and +20.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower within the past month. PulteGroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, PulteGroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.23.

Meanwhile, PHM's PEG ratio is currently 1.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PHM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.