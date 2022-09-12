PulteGroup (PHM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $42.13, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 7.07% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $2.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.05 billion, up 16.38% from the year-ago period.

PHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $16.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.25% and +21.36%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher within the past month. PulteGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PulteGroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.71. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.69.

Investors should also note that PHM has a PEG ratio of 2.15 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.