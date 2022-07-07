PulteGroup (PHM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $43.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 1.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 12.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $2.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.06 billion, up 20.83% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.65 per share and revenue of $16.75 billion, which would represent changes of +45.89% and +20.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.59% lower. PulteGroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, PulteGroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.44, so we one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.67 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.