PulteGroup (PHM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed the most recent trading day at $54.65, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 3.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 0.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 1, 2022. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $2.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion, up 33.03% from the year-ago period.

PHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.16 per share and revenue of $13.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.22% and +25.11%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PulteGroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note PulteGroup's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.78, which means PulteGroup is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, PHM's PEG ratio is currently 0.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

