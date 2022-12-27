PulteGroup (PHM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $45.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 4.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 2.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $2.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.6 billion, up 5.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.14 per share and revenue of $15.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.9% and +12.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PulteGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PulteGroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.52 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.22.

Investors should also note that PHM has a PEG ratio of 2.61 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

