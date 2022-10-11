PulteGroup (PHM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $39.95, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 5.39% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 8.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $2.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.05 billion, up 16.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.15 per share and revenue of $16.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +52.74% and +20.08%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower. PulteGroup is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PulteGroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.45, which means PulteGroup is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that PHM has a PEG ratio of 2.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



