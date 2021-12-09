PulteGroup (PHM) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $55.37 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 9.38% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $2.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.25 billion, up 33.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.16 per share and revenue of $13.81 billion, which would represent changes of +38.22% and +25.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PulteGroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, PulteGroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.99.

It is also worth noting that PHM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

