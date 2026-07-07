PulteGroup (PHM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $129.92, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.16%.

Shares of the homebuilder have appreciated by 11.61% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 2.14%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PulteGroup in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 22, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.38, reflecting a 21.45% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.98 billion, reflecting a 9.61% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.95 per share and a revenue of $16.4 billion, indicating changes of -13.02% and -5.25%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PulteGroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower. PulteGroup presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PulteGroup's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.21. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.39 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that PHM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 2.56 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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