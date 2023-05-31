PulteGroup (PHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $66.08, marking a -0.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 1.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 0.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.05%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $2.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.9 billion, down 0.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.05 per share and revenue of $15.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.2% and -7.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.09% higher. PulteGroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, PulteGroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.01, so we one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PHM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

