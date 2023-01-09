PulteGroup (PHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed the most recent trading day at $48.13, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 10% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 1.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.03%.

PulteGroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $2.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.6 billion, up 5.62% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PulteGroup is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PulteGroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.86 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.82.

It is also worth noting that PHM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

