PulteGroup (PHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $37.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 7.33% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 12.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $2.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.05 billion, up 16.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.15 per share and revenue of $16.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +52.74% and +20.08%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower. PulteGroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PulteGroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.31, so we one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PHM has a PEG ratio of 1.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PHM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



