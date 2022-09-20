PulteGroup (PHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $39.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 0.78% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 8.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2022. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $2.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 51.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.05 billion, up 16.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $16.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +54.25% and +21.36%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. PulteGroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PulteGroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.55, which means PulteGroup is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that PHM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



