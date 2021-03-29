PulteGroup (PHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $51.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 19.75% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 9.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PHM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PHM is projected to report earnings of $1.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.91 billion, up 26.75% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $13.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.73% and +23.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PHM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PHM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PHM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.37, so we one might conclude that PHM is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.9 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

