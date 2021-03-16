PulteGroup (PHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $49.09, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

PHM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, up 62.16% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.91 billion, up 26.75% from the year-ago period.

PHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $13.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.73% and +23.56%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PHM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PHM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PHM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.73.

It is also worth noting that PHM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

