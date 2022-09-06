PulteGroup (PHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed the most recent trading day at $39.81, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 7.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 5.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

PulteGroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $2.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 52.2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.12 billion, up 18.38% from the prior-year quarter.

PHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $16.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.25% and +21.13%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher. PulteGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PulteGroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.59, which means PulteGroup is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Also, we should mention that PHM has a PEG ratio of 2.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.