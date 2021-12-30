PulteGroup (PHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $56.65, marking a -1.73% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 15.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 4.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.11%.

PulteGroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $2.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion, up 33.03% from the year-ago period.

PHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.16 per share and revenue of $13.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.22% and +25.11%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PulteGroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, PulteGroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7, so we one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

