PulteGroup (PHM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $103.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 1.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 3.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PulteGroup in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 22, 2025. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $2.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.88%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.39 billion, indicating a 4.52% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.48 per share and revenue of $17.24 billion, indicating changes of -21.85% and -3.95%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, PulteGroup holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, PulteGroup is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.77, so one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.31 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, placing it within the bottom 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.