PulteGroup (PHM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

PulteGroup (PHM) closed the latest trading day at $128.29, indicating a -0.39% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Shares of the homebuilder have appreciated by 4.16% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PulteGroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 22, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.10, indicating a 6.9% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.26 billion, up 6.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.36 per share and a revenue of $17.43 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.99% and +8.49%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. PulteGroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, PulteGroup is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.59, so one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that PHM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, positioning it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

