PulteGroup (PHM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

PulteGroup (PHM) ended the recent trading session at $115.05, demonstrating a -1.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.04% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

The homebuilder's stock has climbed by 3.26% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 4.37% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PulteGroup in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 23, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.36, signifying a 0.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.59 billion, up 0.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.78 per share and a revenue of $16.89 billion, demonstrating changes of +0.51% and +5.17%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PulteGroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.14% increase. PulteGroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, PulteGroup is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.87. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.87 of its industry.

We can also see that PHM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.